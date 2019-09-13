2020 presidential election

Kamala Harris to Pres. Donald Trump: 'Here's what you don't get'

HOUSTON -- The third Democratic presidential debate started with a bang as Senator Kamala Harris had a few words for President Donald Trump.

In her first remarks during the debate, Harris took the time to directly address the president. She said he has spent "the last two and a half years full-time trying to sew hate and division among us."

Harris said she believes that what the president doesn't get is that the "American people are so much better than this. And we know that the vast majority of us have so much more in common than what separates us..."

Harris said what she has planned if elected will unite people and focus on common issues

"And I plan on focusing on our common issues, common hopes and desires and in that way, unifying our country, winning this election and turning the page for America," she said. "And now, President Trump, you can go back to watching Fox News."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpkamala harrisdebate2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Democratic Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false
Andrew Yang wants to give you $1,000 a month
O'Rourke claims Trump inspired El Paso gunman at debate
Democratic presidential candidates take the stage in third debate | WATCH LIVE
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Democratic presidential candidates take the stage in third debate | WATCH LIVE
Neighbors in South Philadelphia on lookout for serial burglar
Police arrest suspect wanted in multiple attempted abductions
Another tropical system is expected to hit the Bahamas
Mistrial declared for man accused of shooting Philly police officer
Video shows men placing mail bins on Philadelphia street
Trump campaign flying massive banner over Houston ahead of debate
Show More
Doctor accused of overprescribing opioid medication to patients
AccuWeather: Downpours Tonight, Much Cooler Friday
How to watch live stream of next Democratic presidential debate on ABC
3 suspects wanted for stealing trucks in Upper Township: Police
Man indicted for killing Willingboro grandmother, grandson
More TOP STORIES News