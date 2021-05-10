Host Tamala Edwards conducts back to back solo interviews with Homicide Prosecutor and Democratic Primary Challenger Carlos Vega and Incumbent District Attorney Larry Krasner. She discusses the rising murder rate, new strategies to curb violence, their individual records & efforts on solving crime, and how they plan to keep Philadelphia's streets safe for residents.
It is the biggest race on the ballot this spring in the City of Philadelphia and 6abc wants to make sure you are able to make an informed decision when you head to the polls.
District Attorney Larry Krasner and Challenger Carlos Vega on Inside Story
