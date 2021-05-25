Politics

Manhattan DA convenes special grand jury to decide on Trump indictment: ABC News

EMBED <>More Videos

Manhattan DA convenes special grand jury to investigate Trump

NEW YORK -- The Manhattan District Attorney's office has convened the special grand jury that would decide whether an indictment is warranted against former President Trump or his eponymous company, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Prosecutors have been using previously empaneled grand juries to issue subpoenas and gather evidence in an investigation that has spanned the better part of two years.

Grand juries only sit for a few months at a time. A special grand jury sits for a longer period of time.

Empaneling a special grand jury suggests the case has reached an advanced stage, but as yet, there have been no charges filed.



Potential witnesses have been contacted in recent weeks about appearing before the special grand jury, the sources told ABC News.

Word of the special grand jury's existence was first reported by the Washington Post.

Manhattan DA Cy Vance began investigating Trump's business practices based on the Congressional testimony of Michael Cohen, who served as the former president's personal attorney and fixer.

One focus of the investigation includes whether Trump inflated the value of certain properties to obtain bank loans and deflated the value of those same properties to pay lower taxes.

Vance fought all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court twice to gain access to eight years' worth of Trump's personal and business tax returns.

MORE | Trump CFO faces second criminal inquiry, sources say
EMBED More News Videos

Former President Trump's long-serving CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been under criminal investigation New York's Attorney General, sources say.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citydonald trumpgrand juryu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd victim dies in NJ mass shooting, 2nd arrest made
Deadly double shooting in Queen Village caught on video
Philly police, community mark one year since George Floyd's murder
Lori Vallow and husband indicted on murder charges in deaths of 2 kids
FEMA delivers its last COVID-vaccine doses in Philadelphia
Man arrested, charged in deadly shooting outside NJ 7-Eleven store
Police ID suspect wanted for 2 sex assaults in West Chester
Show More
Kansas woman alleging dorm rape convenes her own grand jury
Philadelphia Phillies put slumping slugger Bryce Harper on 10-day IL with bruised forearm
'Our America: A Year of Activism'
George Floyd's family wanted Pres. Biden to answer 1 big question
Police find slain employee's missing SUV, manhunt continues for suspect
More TOP STORIES News