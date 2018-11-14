POLITICS

Newcomer Andy Kim beats GOP Rep. MacArthur in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J (WPVI) --
Democratic former national security aide to Barack Obama Andy Kim has defeated two-term Republican incumbent Rep. Tom MacArthur in New Jersey's 3rd District.

Kim upset MacArthur in the hotly contested southern New Jersey district, widening the Democrats' edge in the House.

The U.S. House historian's database shows he's the first Asian-American elected from New Jersey. Kim has never run for or served in elected office before.

The Associated Press called the race Wednesday.

The district last elected a Democrat in 2008.

MacArthur was an ally of the president's but stressed his independence as well.

He was the only New Jersey congressmen to vote for the 2017 tax overhaul and backed repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

New Jersey will have just one Republican out of 12 seats in the next Congress.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsnew jersey newscongressional race
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
4 local women elected to Congress begin orientation
Aide to fmr. Philly mayor accused of stealing $20K from city
Election 2018: Late midterm race results
CNN sues Trump, demanding return of Acosta to White House
More Politics
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Feeling Cold Today, Wintry Mix Thursday
44 dead dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in NJ home
Arrest made in fatal Warrington hit-and-run
Camden High School freshman killed walking home
Car at Bucks Co. hotel may be linked to deadly Boulevard hit-and-run
NTSB holding hearing on Southwest flight that killed 1
Man shot multiple times in Logan
Video of sign language pep talk goes viral
Show More
Blood pressure drug recall expands again due to cancer concerns
Wildfire near LA flares up again, but winds expected to drop
4 arrested in connection with murders of 8 family members in Ohio
Man banned from Disney after waving Trump banner
Police: Mom crossing I-676 with son hit and killed; drivers sought
More News