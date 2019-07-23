N.J. Black and Latino caucuses protest Trump's congresswomen comments

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Members of New Jersey's Black and Latino caucuses joined together to protest President Trump's comments about four democratic Congresswomen.Tuesday in Trenton, the group spoke out against what they describe as racist attacks against the lawmakers who are all women of color.Among today's speakers were Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver.The Lieutenant Governor also accused Republican Senator Mitch McConnell of promoting what they call a "racist environment" on Capitol Hill.