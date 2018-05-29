POLITICS

Port of Philadelphia development project expected to generate $100M in tax revenue

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on May 29, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Local leaders are celebrating what they call a major milestone at the Port of Philadelphia.

Two large cranes, capable of unloading the world's largest container ships, recently arrived along the Delaware River.

The equipment is expected to make the port more competitive.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, Senator Bob Casey, and Mayor Jim Kenney were there Tuesday to highlight the recent investment.

It is part of a larger plan to create jobs.

The port development is slated to continue through 2020, and is projected to generate more than $100 million in additional tax revenue every year.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsphiladelphia newsjobsSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
What Cohen's plea, Manafort's verdict mean for Trump
Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
Sexual abuse in the PA Catholic Church | Inside Story
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News