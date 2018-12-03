EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4819900" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President George H.W. Bush opened his inaugural address on January 20, 1989 with this prayer.

On Wednesday, Washington, D.C.'s National Cathedral will be filled with dignitaries for George H.W. Bush's state funeral.Sunday though, the congregation heard from Bush biographer Jon Meacham, who was a guest preacher for a pre-planned event that took on additional meaning.Meacham opened his sermon with the same prayer Bush opened his inaugural address with on January 20, 1989."There is, but one just use of power and it is to serve people," Bush said that day, and Meacham repeated it this morning.Meacham closed by telling the congregants, "Very few human beings could have written that prayer as well."Here is the full text of Bush's Inaugural Prayer: