Primary Day in Delaware, find polling place

Voters in Delaware head to the polls Thursday for their primary midterm election.The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. LINK: Find your Delaware polling place One of the big races is for U.S. Senate.Senator Tom Carper, a moderate Democrat, is running for reelection. His primary opponent is Kerri Evelyn Harris, a community activist.Republicans running include Gene Truono, Rob Arlett and Rocky De La Fuente.There are also primaries for U.S. Representative, Attorney General, and State Treasurer.------