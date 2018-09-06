Primary Day in Delaware, find polling place

Voters in Delaware head to the polls Thursday for their primary midterm election.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. LINK: Find your Delaware polling place
One of the big races is for U.S. Senate.
Senator Tom Carper, a moderate Democrat, is running for reelection. His primary opponent is Kerri Evelyn Harris, a community activist.
Republicans running include Gene Truono, Rob Arlett and Rocky De La Fuente.
There are also primaries for U.S. Representative, Attorney General, and State Treasurer.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
politicsdelaware newsprimary electionvotingelection
politicsdelaware newsprimary electionvotingelection