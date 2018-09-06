POLITICS

Primary Day in Delaware, find polling place

Primary elections in Delaware. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on September 6, 2018.

Voters in Delaware head to the polls Thursday for their primary midterm election.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. LINK: Find your Delaware polling place

One of the big races is for U.S. Senate.

Senator Tom Carper, a moderate Democrat, is running for reelection. His primary opponent is Kerri Evelyn Harris, a community activist.

Republicans running include Gene Truono, Rob Arlett and Rocky De La Fuente.

There are also primaries for U.S. Representative, Attorney General, and State Treasurer.

