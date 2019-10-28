Politics

Rep. Katie Hill resigns amid allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships with staffers

Freshman Democratic Rep. Katie Hill announced her resignation from Congress Sunday amid allegations that she had inappropriate sexual relationships with staffers.

Hill, 32, is fighting off multiple allegations which she describes as politically motivated, blaming the controversy on her husband, Kenny Heslep, who she is in the midst of a bitter divorce with.

In an official statement put out by Hill, she wrote:
"It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country."



The allegations surfaced after the release of intimate photos of her on the conservative website RedState.org, which also alleged that Hill had more than one inappropriate relationship with staff members. The same website posted a nude picture, reportedly involving her and one of her female campaign staff members.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdemocratsu.s. & worldpoliticscongress
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man walking dog struck by car, killed
Retired Supreme Court Justice Kennedy to get Liberty Medal
Puppy playing with lighter sets fire to apartment
Trump confirms ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead after US raid in Syria
NJ girl missing nearly 6 weeks as search continues
Samsung's space selfie phone crash-lands in couple's yard
Philly mom creates claw machine Halloween costume for twin girls
Show More
Philadelphia Eagles run over Buffalo Bills in 31-13 win
AccuWeather: Brighter Monday
John Conyers, longest serving black congressman, dies at 90
Small fire at South Jersey nursing home prompts evacuations
Police: Drug believed to be heroin found in child's Halloween candy
More TOP STORIES News