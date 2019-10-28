Rep. Katie Hill resigns amid allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships with staffers

Hill, 32, is fighting off multiple allegations which she describes as politically motivated, blaming the controversy on her husband, Kenny Heslep, who she is in the midst of a bitter divorce with.
In an official statement put out by Hill, she wrote:
"It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country."
It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country.— Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 27, 2019
See my official statement below. pic.twitter.com/nG97RQIwvO
The allegations surfaced after the release of intimate photos of her on the conservative website RedState.org, which also alleged that Hill had more than one inappropriate relationship with staff members. The same website posted a nude picture, reportedly involving her and one of her female campaign staff members.