U.S. & WORLD

Sandra Day O'Connor announces likely Alzheimer's diagnosis

Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor at the Capitol in Phoenix Wednesday, March 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Bob Christie)

By JESSICA GRESKO
WASHINGTON --
Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, says she has the beginning stages of dementia and "probably Alzheimer's disease."

O'Connor made the announcement in a letter Tuesday. She said that her diagnosis was made "some time ago" and that as her condition has progressed she is "no longer able to participate in public life."

O'Connor, 88, was nominated by President Ronald Reagan and took her seat on the court in 1981. She announced her retirement in 2005.

O'Connor's announcement came a day after a story by The Associated Press that she had stepped back from public life.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldsupreme courtAlzheimer's Diseasealzheimersdementia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Honey Smacks returns to shelves with new recipe after recall
Tips if paying in pool for $1.6B Mega Millions jackpot
Nearly 2.5 million pounds of frozen taquitos recalled
Mom says NC high school student was beaten during gym
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Del. candidate caught removing opponent's flyer
Fury over reported federal plan targeting transgender people
Growing caravan of migrants pushes deeper into Mexico
Casey, Barletta debate ends in emotional exchange over TV ad
More Politics
Top Stories
Tips if paying in pool for $1.6B Mega Millions jackpot
Mega Millions: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
Man stabbed outside Center City Wawa
Del. candidate caught removing opponent's flyer
Sentencing day for ex-Allentown mayor
Arson task force investigates fire at fmr. Bucks Co. school
Dog shot in Iraq to get surgery in Philadelphia
Murder investigation in death of attorney in Turks and Caicos
Show More
Dr. Richard Rothman dies, leaves behind decades-long legacy
Man, 20, shot in West Philadelphia
WWE star Roman Reigns announces he has leukemia
Bob Barker, 94, hospitalized in LA
Denver boy, 5, dies from rare cancer in 17 days
More News