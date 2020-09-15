President Trump faces uncommitted voters during ABC News town hall in Philadelphia

Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos anchored the event, titled "The President and the People."
The forum provides uncommitted voters the opportunity to ask the president their questions on issues affecting Americans from the coronavirus pandemic and economic recovery to protests for racial justice and climate change.
The guests, selected by ABC, came from a wide background. Some previously voted for Trump, others did not.
The first and most discussed topic was about coronavirus. Trump, to no surprise, defended his administration's response.
"It came off from China. They should have never let it happen. And if you look at what we're doing with ventilators and now vaccines, were very close to having vaccine," said Trump.
The president also answered questions about comments he made to journalist Bob Woodward book about downplaying the coronavirus.
During the Tuesday night forum, President Trump says he didn't downplay the coronavirus pandemic, even though he told Woodward that he did so intentionally.
Trump told Woodward that he always wanted to "play it down" because he didn't want people to panic. He also called the virus "deadly stuff." Trump's comments were captured on a recording Woodward made for his latest book, "Rage," which was published Tuesday.
Three days after delivering his "deadly" assessment in a private call with Woodward, he told a New Hampshire rally on Feb. 10, "It's going to be fine."
Trump also answered questions on police reform.
"I can only say this -- that police in this country have generally done great jobs. There are crimes and problems and there are chokers. They have one-quarter of a second to make a decision and sometimes they make a wrong decision," he says.
Demonstrators who were outside the Trump Town Hall in Old City are now marching through the streets of Center City along 15th heading towards Chestnut street.
Protests ahead of President Trump's Visit in Philadelphia today ... This is on Market St. A small group of protestors are still camped out across @ConstitutionCtr this morning. They got here this morning.
Before the town hall, Trump supporters waved flags and held signs hoping to catch a glimpse of the president's motorcade.
"I've been a Democrat my entire life. I walked away from the Democrats a year ago and never looked back," one voter told Action News.
Before Trump arrived, protesters were also there waiting in the city's Old City section, some since early in the morning. After the town hall, dozens of others took to city streets, prompting closures, according to city officials.
Chopper 6 was overhead as police worked to contain the protesters on the move in Center City Philadelphia.
"We're marching for Black lives, against racism, against Donald Trump, Mike Pence--we're demanding change," said Brandon Crawford.
"It's not all about one person holding up a sign for a few hours. It's about someone seeing the protest happening, seeing that there's injustice they don't agree with and seeking to educate themselves," said Lupe Fernandez.
According to ABC News, 1 in 4 voters have not made up their minds, but some residents say they know who they want in the Oval Office.
"I am most decided," said Barbara Knowles of Philadelphia. "I tell you, there's no man who has ever put up with what he put up with and he keeps doing it day-to-day."
"He said that he created ten million jobs yet he doesn't talk about the 40 million that are gone. There's so much bs that people are just fed up with Trump, so there shouldn't be an undecided voter," said Vincent Squire of Camden, New Jersey.
In a special @ABC2020, an uncommitted voter presses Pres. Trump on how his slogan "Make America Great Again" relates to Black Americans, "because that pushes us back to a time in which we cannot identify with such greatness."
Watch @ABC News' town hall tonight at 9|8c. pic.twitter.com/b7bABJTPj4
Pennsylvania is a crucial battleground state. Tuesday will be the second time the president has arrived in the state in two weeks.
ABC offered to host a similar town hall for Democratic presidential nominee and former vice president Joe Biden but ABC and the campaign we're not able to find a mutually agreeable date. Biden will have his own town hall on CNN on Thursday.