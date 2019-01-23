PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

'Build the Wall and Crime Will Fall': President Trump unveils new slogan for border wall

EMBED </>More Videos

President Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again" may soon be a thing of the past. The president is now focusing a new rhyming slogan for building a wall along the southern border. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again" may soon be a thing of the past.

VIDEO: Trump offers a 'Dreamers' deal for border-money proposal

The president is now focusing a new rhyming slogan for building a wall along the southern border: "Build a wall and crime will fall!"

President Trump debuted the new phrase for the Republican Party on Wednesday. He tweeted it twice, along with a message.

"BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL! This is the new theme, for two years until the Wall is finished (under construction now), of the Republican Party. Use it and pray!"
RELATED: What is a government shutdown? 5 things to know

It didn't take long for Twitter users to come up with their own rhymes.

One person wrote, "DUMP TRUMP AND END THE SLUMP !!"

While another tweeted, "If it's under construction now then why is the government shutdown?"

Congress has not approved funding to construct a new wall during the Trump administration.

The dispute over wall funding has caused the partial government shutdown that has lasted more than a month now.

RELATED: Government shutdown: What will and won't happen during federal shutdown

Over the weekend, President Trump offered Democrats a deal: temporary protections for some undocumented immigrants in exchange for $5.7 billion in border security funding. Democrats turned Trump down and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the bill a "non-starter."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpborder wallborder crisisnancy pelosiu.s. & worldgovernment shutdownrepublicansdemocratsinstagram storiesWashington DC
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg forms committee for 2020 presidential run
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
Trump plans to deliver State of Union next week
Alyssa Milano: 'MAGA hat is the new white hood'
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
A look back at other recent federal government shutdowns
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg forms committee for 2020 presidential run
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
Trump plans to deliver State of Union next week
More Politics
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after standoff in Salem; no injuries reported
Meek Mill, Jay-Z announce start of criminal justice reform effort
Dogs, cats removed from boarded-up home in Burlington Co.
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
77 suspects arrested in Chester County drug bust
New video of alleged suspects in man shot in face over $20
Boys' epic dance battle at Sixers game goes viral
Boy, 10, dies of suicide; mom says he was bullied
Show More
Trump plans to deliver State of Union next week
3 injured in West Oak Lane fire
South Philly emergency market sees long line of federal workers
Former PennDOT official pleads guilty to taking bribes
Sexual predator sentenced to 401 years-to-life for rape, kidnapping, and child molestation
More News