Philadelphia and the region are preparing to reopen with nicer weather and summer activities on the way.In this 15-minute edition of Inside Story, host Tamala Edwards sits down with experts to gather some important information about staying safe during the re-opening phase in our region.Edwards is joined by 6abc Action News Health and Medical Reporter and registered nurse Ali Gorman and Drexel Professor of Epidemiology Michael LeVasseur to discuss how to safely choose your summertime activities and utilize the best safety precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19.