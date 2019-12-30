Inside Story's 2019 Year-in-Review Show

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5798920" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The focus turns to state politics, Governor Tom Wolf (D) in his second term and the push to legalize marijuana in the tri-state area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5798727" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The final stories of the week for 2019.

This week's panel looks back at the biggest stories of 2019, from Mayor Jim Kenney's re-election to the surge in gun violence to the push to legalize marijuana.The panel touches on a range of big-picture topics including, city politics, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) winning a second term; City Council elections; gun violence in the city; and the city's search for a new police commissionerThe focus turns to state politics, Governor Tom Wolf (D) in his second term and the push to legalize marijuana in the tri-state areaThe final stories of the week for 2019.This week's panel is hosted by Matt O'Donnell, and is comprised of Sharmain Matlock-Turner, Farah Jimenez and G. Terry Madonna.