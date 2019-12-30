Inside Story's 2019 Year-in-Review Show

Segment 1
The panel touches on a range of big-picture topics including, city politics, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) winning a second term; City Council elections; gun violence in the city; and the city's search for a new police commissioner
Segment 2
The focus turns to state politics, Governor Tom Wolf (D) in his second term and the push to legalize marijuana in the tri-state area
Segment 3
The final stories of the week for 2019.
This week's panel is hosted by Matt O'Donnell, and is comprised of Sharmain Matlock-Turner, Farah Jimenez and G. Terry Madonna.