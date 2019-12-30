Politics

Inside Story's 2019 Year-in-Review Show

By Niki Hawkins
This week's panel looks back at the biggest stories of 2019, from Mayor Jim Kenney's re-election to the surge in gun violence to the push to legalize marijuana.

Segment 1
The panel touches on a range of big-picture topics including, city politics, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) winning a second term; City Council elections; gun violence in the city; and the city's search for a new police commissioner
EMBED More News Videos

The focus turns to state politics, Governor Tom Wolf (D) in his second term and the push to legalize marijuana in the tri-state area


Segment 2
The focus turns to state politics, Governor Tom Wolf (D) in his second term and the push to legalize marijuana in the tri-state area

EMBED More News Videos

The final stories of the week for 2019.


Segment 3
The final stories of the week for 2019.

This week's panel is hosted by Matt O'Donnell, and is comprised of Sharmain Matlock-Turner, Farah Jimenez and G. Terry Madonna.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsinside storypennsylvania politics
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia names first black female police commissioner
Police identify woman found dead in bedroom of Logan home
Eagles Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks out rest of season with dislocated shoulder
Philadelphia police identify man killed in Parkside hit-and-run
AccuWeather: Wet And Mild
Texas church shooting suspect identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen
What we know about hero who shot, killed Texas church attacker
Show More
Seattle students ordered to get vaccinations
Eagles battle through injuries, win NFC East with victory over Giants
New Year's Eve ball passes test ahead of Times Square celebration
Man shot, wounded by police had replica gun, authorities say
6abc Action News Mornings Awards 2019
More TOP STORIES News