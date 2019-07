EMBED >More News Videos The controversy over UPenn Professor Amy Wax saying country would be better off with "fewer nonwhites."

In this week's show, the panel begins with the news the PA Supreme Court has thrown out Meek Mill's conviction and charges being dropped against the engineer in the deadly Amtrak crash in 2015.Other topics include: An update on the case of 'lunch shaming' in Northwest PA's, as the school district apologized and will now accept the donation from local La Colombe Coffee CEO to pay off the debt. And, tenured UPenn Professor Amy Wax on immigration policy at a conservative conference ... "our country will be better off with more whites and fewer nonwhites".Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on 6abc.