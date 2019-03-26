Politics

A conversation with Senator Chris Coons, will Joe Biden run in 2020

EMBED <>More Videos

The Delaware Senator sounds off on Joe Biden's potential 2020 run, the state of the Democratic Party, and Washington politics in 2019.

Host Matt O' Donnell interviews Newsmaker - Delaware Senator Chris Coons (D). The two discuss the Mueller report, whether social media should be regulated by the government, and will Delaware's son Joe Biden announce a bid for President?
EMBED More News Videos

The panel sounds off on a number of topics, including a new threat to Mayor Jim Kenney, legalizing recreational pot and should college players be paid.



The panelist go hyper-local and discuss Anthony Williams challenging Mayor Jim Kenney, a PA State lawmaker pushing for term limits and how the legalization of marijuana in NJ and PA will impact our region.
EMBED More News Videos

The panel offers up four stories that warrant more attention.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicsmayor jim kenneyelection day2020 presidential electioninside story
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting in North Philadelphia
Driver now charged with murder in crash that killed 3 in South Philly
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped
Video: Gunman opens fire at Georgia apartment complex
Family calls man who admitted to raping, murdering teen 'gentle giant'
Mice take over King of Prussia Mall food court
Woman leads police on chase says she was 'late for work'
Show More
3 Philly dental practices shut down, patients urged to get tested
Representative's prayer in Pa. House generates complaints
Dog dies during ear cleaning procedure
Thief stuffs 4-foot python down his pants at pet store
Police: Cadet assaulted at Valley Forge Military Academy
More TOP STORIES News