Acting Philly PD Commissioner Speaks

By Niki Hawkins
Christine Coulter speaks for the first time since replacing Richard Ross.
The panel sounds off on a report that sports registration has declined for the first time in 30 years.



Other topics include: a TIME Magazine cover story about a waitress making $8 in Philly, Eagles players reacting to the surprise retirement of quarterback Andrew Luck, women fanning out as Trump ambassadors across PA and a report that sports registration has declined for the first time in 30 years.
The panel offers four stories that warrant more attention.



