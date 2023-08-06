North Philadelphia Popeyes becomes crime scene when gunshot victim appears at drive-thru

A Popeyes in North Philadelphia became a crime scene on Friday night after a man appeared at the drive-thru with a gunshot wound.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Popeyes in North Philadelphia became a crime scene on Friday night after a man appeared at the drive-thru with a gunshot wound.

Police were called to the 300 block of West Lehigh Avenue just before 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a 31-year-old man had been shot on the 400 block of West Lehigh Avenue.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital and listed in stable condition.

Officials say no arrests have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.