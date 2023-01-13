Popeye's meme kid signs NIL deal with fast food restaurant 10 years after viral Vine video

The boy who went viral in a short clip shot at a Popeye's fast food restaurant ten years ago is getting a pay day.
Dieunerst Collin signed a name, image and likeness deal (NIL) with the chicken restaurant.
He was in a blink-and-you-missed-it video that went viral in 2013 on the defunct short-video platform Vine.
In that video, he's seen as a child for a few seconds standing in the restaurant holding a cup and eyeballing the camera.
Dieunerst is now a 19-year-old offensive lineman for the Lake Erie College football team.
The deal came about after a social media push to get him paid once users figured out where he is now.