porch pirate

Porch pirate who dressed as Amazon worker arrested in Fishtown

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Porch pirate who dressed as Amazon worker arrested

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man accused of dressing up as an Amazon delivery driver to steal packages was taken into custody on Monday night, according to Philadelphia police.

Action News was there as the suspect was arrested in the city's Fishtown neighborhood.

Over the weekend, surveillance video captured the suspect parking his bike on East Oxford Street. He sits down, crosses the street, walks up the steps to a home on the 1300 block, takes a package on the doorstep, nods at someone passing by and takes his time riding away.

On Monday night the suspect was spotted pedaling through a nearby neighborhood with several stolen parcels, including a case of bubbly sparkling water, speakers and a box of Birkenstock shoes.



The bike the suspect was using was also recovered at the scene.

Police are still investigating how the suspect managed to get an Amazon vest, or for how long he'd been targeting homes in this neighborhood.

"They never steal anything valuable. There was a kid's water bottle and a shirt or something," said Trey Dodge, whose package was stolen. He says similar things have happened to him at least half a dozen times.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man dressed as an Amazon delivery driver stole packages off of porches in Fishtown.



"The ones that just sit here I'm like, well, that's almost entrapment," he said of his porch.
As delivery service has exploded during the pandemic, so has theft. A survey from C+R Research showed that about 43% of online shoppers had a package stolen in 2020. Meanwhile, Amazon's profits tripled in the last year.

"We used to get them sent to my husband's work because we knew it wasn't safe to have them near here or delivered here in case they got stolen, but he works from home now," said Sara Boyer, who lives near Dodge.

RELATED: Vehicle tag thefts on the rise in Philadelphia
Philadelphia police say they are looking into reports of porch pirates city-wide, but don't keep track of data on how often packages are stolen. Dodge says that's part of the reason he didn't initially make a report.

"I don't expect anything from it, but maybe I should just because of how much it's going on," said Dodge. He says an officer reached out to him after he posted about the theft on Facebook.

Dodge also says he reported the theft to Amazon. The company touted some of its features to Action News, like delivery tracking, and options for warehouse and locker pick up for people worried about leaving packages on their doorsteps.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafishtown (philadelphia)theftamazonporch piratepackage theft
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PORCH PIRATE
Philly residents fed up with porch pirates
Porch pirate caught on video by NJ homeowner is in custody: Police
'You know you're on camera, right?' Homeowner catches porch pirate in the act
Tips to stop 'porch pirates' this holiday season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen wanted for sexually assaulting woman over 3-hour period: Police
Some NJ restrictions to be lifted, capacity limits to be increased: Gov. Murphy
South Jersey MLB Draft prospect throws 102 mph heat
Covid vaccine myths: These reasons for not getting it don't hold up
Community rallies around NJ high schooler battling brain cancer
Bill, Melinda Gates announce divorce
Housing rental market is booming. What you should know before you cash in
Show More
FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within week
Not reaching herd immunity by the fall could have dire consequences: expert
Former councilman goes missing in Morrisville: Police
Lumber, construction supply prices skyrocket amid high demand
AccuWeather: Unsettled Week with Rollercoaster Temperatures
More TOP STORIES News