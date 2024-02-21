The health department says the risk is extremely low and that the city is only seeing sporadic cases of mpox

Philadelphia health officials warn some Richmond Elementary students may have been exposed to mpox

A letter sent home to parents at Richmond Elementary advises them to monitor their children for symptoms over the next week.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia health officials are warning families at a school in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section that students may have been exposed to mpox.

Symptoms include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backaches

Swollen lymph nodes

Chill

Exhaustion

Respiratory symptoms (e.g., sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough)

A rash

The rash can initially look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy, and will go through several stages, including scabs, before healing.

Mpox symptoms usually start within three weeks of exposure to the virus. However, if someone has flu-like symptoms, they will usually develop a rash 1-4 days later, according to the CDC.

The viral disease is spread through skin-to-skin contact with an infected person who has sores or scabs.