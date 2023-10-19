Philadelphia roofer is taking his Phillies Pride to new heights

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Phillies fever is through the roof.

A Port Richmond roofer does more than roof repairs. Scott Tisdale is making his mark, literally, with an homage to the Fightin' Phils.

Tisdale and his roofing company, ST Roofing LLC, have been repairing roofs for the last 20 years. He says he started adding a touch of artwork 10 years ago, hoping to stand out.

Then the signature art took off online and customers began requesting it following repairs.

He and his team have done all the sports teams, but lately it's been all about the Phillies in their postseason run.

When we spoke with Tisdale, they were doing a special request in West Philadelphia.

"It makes it more exciting every day to do something different, especially what he's doing right now. He came up with the idea to do something with the Phanatic," said Tisdale.

A touch of Phillies flare that Tisdale calls "being extra."

He says if you see artwork that says "ST" on walls or on rooftops in the city, chances are it's his team.

