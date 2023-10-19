After 51 seasons, longtime PA announcer Dan Baker is feeling just as red hot as the Philadelphia Phillies this postseason!

A half-century with the Phillies: Longtime PA announcer Dan Baker is as energized as ever

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "I enjoy doing this as much today as I did when I started 52 years ago," said longtime Philadelphia Phillies public address announcer Dan Baker.

Baker's journey towards the microphone started in 1971 when he interviewed for the position. But his time as a Phillies fan goes back even further.

"Probably since 1954 when my father first took me to a Phillies baseball game at Connie Mack Stadium," he said. "It was love at first sight."

Baker has since taken pride in announcing the names of Phillies players and their opponents for half a century. He has even introduced celebrities, presidents, and other dignified guests. He has participated in six World Series appearances for the Phillies and is now hoping for a seventh.

"1980 and 2008, you had great hitters. You had great pitching," he said. "So, I see some similarities between this team and those two teams."

In 2020, Baker was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer. But after having multiple surgeries, he is back in the booth and energizing fans at every home game.

"You know, I can't smile...because of the muscle nerve damage," he said. "But gosh darn, I can talk. And I'm going to keep on talking as long as the Phils will have me."

