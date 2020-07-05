37-year-old woman dead, shot 12 times in the torso: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in the 24th district are investigating a homicide shooting in the city's Port Richmond section.

The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. on the 1900 block of Clarence Street.

Police say a 37-year-old white female was shot 12 times in the mid torso area.

The woman whose identity remains unknown was transported to Temple Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials currently have the scene held. Police confirm an arrest has been made.

A weapon was also recovered at the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
port richmond (philadelphia)crimegun violence
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Portion of 676 shut down as protesters march on highway
4 wounded in 2 shootings in Philly overnight
6-year-old boy has died, shot in the left side of chest: Police
Fire damages multiple homes in Parkside
AccuWeather: Hot And Humid
4th of July fuels worries about skyrocketing COVID-19 cases
Seattle hit and run leaves 1 protester dead, another critical
Show More
Protesters demand justice for missing soldier Vanessa Guillen
Columbus statue in Baltimore removed by protesters
2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting
Several young victims fatally shot in US cities on July 4
Woman stabbed inside Kensington apartment
More TOP STORIES News