37-year-old woman dead, shot 12 times in the torso: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in the 24th district are investigating a homicide shooting in the city's Port Richmond section.The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. on the 1900 block of Clarence Street.Police say a 37-year-old white female was shot 12 times in the mid torso area.The woman whose identity remains unknown was transported to Temple Hospital where she was pronounced dead.Officials currently have the scene held. Police confirm an arrest has been made.A weapon was also recovered at the scene.