Police investigate possible road rage shooting on I-95 near Penn's Landing; 1 person hospitalized

Police blocked off parts of Christopher Columbus Boulevard and I-95 near exit 20 as they investgiated.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that occurred on Interstate 95 near Penn's Landing on Sunday.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Sunday.

State police and Philadelphia police blocked off parts of Christopher Columbus Boulevard and I-95 near exit 20 following reports of a shooting.

Officers rushed a victim to an area hospital.

Action News is working to learn more about that person's condition as investigators look into the possibility that this might have been a road rage shooting.

