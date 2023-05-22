Police investigate possible road rage shooting on I-95 near Penn's Landing; 1 person hospitalized

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that occurred on Interstate 95 near Penn's Landing on Sunday.
Investigators said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Sunday.
State police and Philadelphia police blocked off parts of Christopher Columbus Boulevard and I-95 near exit 20 following reports of a shooting.
Officers rushed a victim to an area hospital.
Action News is working to learn more about that person's condition as investigators look into the possibility that this might have been a road rage shooting.
