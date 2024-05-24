Action News was told two people were trapped in a vehicle after it struck the tanker.

1 dead, 1 injured after car strikes tanker truck in Delaware County

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person is dead after a crash involving a tanker truck in Chester, Pennsylvania on Friday.

It happened just before noon in the area of 2nd and Flower streets.

Action News was told two people were trapped in a vehicle after it struck the tanker.

One person was freed and transported to an area hospital.

The other person was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.

There is no word yet on the victim's age or identity.

Police have also not yet said what led to the deadly crash.