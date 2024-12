1 dead after barn fire spreads to home in Quakertown, Bucks County

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- One person has died after a barn fire spread to a home in Quakertown, Bucks County.

The broke out on the 8500 block of Mountain View Lane at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Action News has been told that at least one other person in the home was rescued from the second floor.

Fire crews had to deal with a partial roof collapse as they tried to contain the flames.

They remain on the scene right now putting out hot spots.