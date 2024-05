1 dead after 'police and fire incident' in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Investigators in Bethlehem say one person is dead after what they described as a "police and fire incident."

Police were called to the 1700 block of Johnston Drive just before 9 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters say there had previously been a fire at a home on the block.

The investigation focused on the garage.

Authorities have not released the identity of the person found dead.

There has been no word on that person's cause of death.