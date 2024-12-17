2 shot while in parked car in Philadelphia's Summerdale section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway into a double shooting in Philadelphia's Summerdale section.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Monday along the 5900 block of Algon Avenue.

Police say a 22-year-old man was shot in the back of the neck and a 22-year-old woman had been shot in the shoulder.

Investigators say both of the victims were sitting inside a parked car when the gunfire rang out.

Officials say 22 shell casings were found at the scene.

The two victims are expected to be okay.

Authorities say private surveillance cameras captured at least four people fleeing the scene after the shooting