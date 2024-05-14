2 would-be car thieves ram York County, Pa. dealership in heist gone wrong

DOVER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two would-be car thieves in York County, Pennsylvania were stopped in their tracks, and there is video showing their attempted heist gone wrong.

Northern York County Regional police say the suspects used a Chevrolet Camaro that was on the lot to smash through the front entrance at Thornton Automotive in Dover Township early Monday morning.

According to police, the would-be thieves also wanted to steal the Dodge Challenger that was in the showroom. There was just one problem -- the car they used to get inside was stuck on the front steps and doorway.

The suspects took off on foot without taking anything.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call police at 717.467.TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.