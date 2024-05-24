  • Watch Now

3 injured in drive-by shooting in Philadelphia's Fairhill section

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, May 24, 2024 2:02PM
Three people have been injured in a drive-by shooting in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people have been injured in a drive-by shooting in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood.

Police say the shots rang out around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of 8th and Cambria streets.

Officers recovered five spent shell casings from the scene.

A 34-year-old woman was shot in the foot, a 24-year-old man in both legs and a 36-year-old man shot in the back.

Police believe the victims were on the sidewalk, with one sitting in a folding chair at the time of the shooting

There has been no word yet on a motive.

