Wildfire erupts in Evesham Township, Burlington Co.; 2nd wildfire in NJ in as many days

EVESHAM TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Fire crews in New Jersey are battling another large wildfire, this time in Burlington County.

This fire is burning in Evesham Township. Chopper 6 was over the scene on Thursday morning as a large plume of smoke rose over the region.

It's happening in the area of Kettle Run Road and Sycamore Ave. Evesham police say Kettle Run Road is closed between Braddock Mill Road and Hopewell Road.

There was no immediate word on the size of the fire or whether any homes are threatened.

This comes as the fight against a wildfire in Jackson Township, Ocean County that began on Wednesday continues.

That fire, which the New Jersey Forest Fire Service has dubbed the 'Shotgun Wildfire," consumed 300 acres as of Thursday morning and was 40% contained.

Six structures continue to be threatened.

No injuries have been reported.