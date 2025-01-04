6-year-old boy killed in Ewing Twp., NJ condo fire identified

EWING TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A 6-year-old boy was killed in a fire that damaged multiple condo homes in Ewing Township.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. Thursday at the Cambridge Hall multi-unit condo building on Lower Ferry Road.

Firefighters were told the child was trapped on the fourth floor. He was eventually found unresponsive.

The victim, identified as 6-year-old Jayden Gotell-Watkins, was later pronounced dead at Capital Health Regional Medical Center.

Action News is told the 6-year-old, originally from Baldwinsville, New York, was in the area visiting relatives.

"You could hear her screaming, the great-grandmother screaming. She could not reach her great-grandson, and her arms and fingers were burned trying to get to him," said Ann Watkins.

Watkins says there was also panic throughout the senior building as neighbors worked to get everyone out.

"Some people we had to carry down the stairs because they were handicapped. They were on walkers. We have one lady here, she's 103 years old," said Lutfee Muhsin.

Ellen Haveson says she had just returned home when the fire began.

"People hear the alarms go off and they think it's a false alarm. This time it was real," said Haveson.

Eleven police officers, one firefighter and three residents were also transported to area hospitals for injuries ranging from minor burns to smoke inhalation and exhaustion.

All police officers who were treated were been released.

The Red Cross is providing emergency assistance for 16 people living in 12 separate condos.

The tragic loss of the 6-year-old has left the community crushed with sadness.

Ewing police say the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

Anyone with additional information to provide is asked to contact Ewing Police Detective David Hartmann at (609) 882-1313 ext. 7544.