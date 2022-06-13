Delaware County judge vacates murder charge for teen executed in 1931

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An egregious injustice was finally revisited in Delaware County court more than 90 years later."It's pretty obvious that this was racial profiling at its worst," said defense attorney Robert Keller Monday.Sixteen-year-old Alexander McClay Williams was accused of brutally stabbing his teacher, Vida Robare, at the Glen Mills School back in 1930.Attorneys say the victim, the judge, and the jury were all white. The teen was executed six months after he was convicted."He was brow beaten into giving a confession and he was summarily tried and executed without even an appeal being filed," said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.Stollsteimer joined the family's attorney in filing a motion for a new trial, which was granted. The presiding judge vacated the murder charge Monday and exonerated Williams."There's no way they can bring him back, but let his name be cleared of all that. He did not do it. There's no way you can stab somebody 37 times and not have any blood in you," said Williams' sister and only living sibling Susie Carter."This was a case of lethal domestic violence dressed up to look like a race murder," said Dr. Sam Lemon, great-grandson of William Ridley, who was Williams' attorney at the time.Ridley was the first African American member of the Delaware County bar.Lemon says Ridley had the deck stacked against him so he made it his mission to finish what he started."This is extraordinary what's happening today and I hope it opens up a new chapter of judicial history in Delaware County," said Lemon.