American River Otter spotted in Chester County for first time in over 100 years, experts say

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, May 9, 2024 3:32AM
CHESTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A picture of an American River Otter has conservationists across Pennsylvania buzzing with excitement.

The river otter was caught posing for pictures at Ridley Creek in Chester County.

This is the first time one has been spotted in that river for over 100 years, experts say.

Officials from the Willistown Conservation Trust said the pictures were taken in December near the preserve they oversee.

The river otter was all but extinct in Pennsylvania waterways until a repopulation project that ended in 2004.

