New reward offered for suspect in West Philadelphia mass shooting that left 3 dead, 6 injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The U.S. Marshals are now offering a cash reward for a suspect wanted in a deadly mass shooting in West Philadelphia last month.

Amir Jones, 30, is accused of taking part in a gun battle during a block party on the 1200 block of North Alden Street on July 21.

Three people were killed and six others were injured.

Marshals tell Action News the new reward, of up to $2,000, comes after negotiations through Jones' family to get him to surrender failed.

Anyone with information can call the Marshals at 1-866-865-8477(TIPS).

The Marshals' reward is in addition to the $20,000 reward offered by Philadelphia police for tips leading to arrests and convictions in all homicides.

Disturbing video shows the block party moments before the shooting broke out.

The video, which was caught on a neighbor's Ring camera, shows people scattering as the gunfire erupted.

Amir Jones' two brothers were killed in this shooting. They were identified as 33-year-old Akil Jones and 29-year-old Rashie Jones.

The other victim killed was identified as 23-year-old Sakayi Robinson.