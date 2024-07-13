US Marshals arrest suspect wanted for shooting at American Legion Post in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- U.S. Marshals have arrested a man in Lycoming County who was wanted for a shooting outside an American Legion Post in Montgomery County on Memorial Day.

Andrew McCutchen, 35, was captured in Williamsport on Tuesday.

He is accused of opening fire at the Spencer Reid American Legion Post on Simpson Road in Ardmore.

A 26-year-old man was shot inside.

Police say the victim was targeted after an earlier disturbance at the Post.

McCutchen is charged with attempted murder and other offenses.