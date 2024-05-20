Asian Americans United walking tour showcases Chinatown neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Asian Americans United is a non-profit founded almost 40 years ago to help immigrant communities develop self-leadership.
Programs include a school, a summer youth program, voting and citizenship assistance, a community garden, and much more.
The group founded the annual Mid-Autumn Festival that occurs every year during that holiday in Chinese culture.
A current 'living art installation' is a walking tour through the neighborhood where AAU is based - the Our Chinatown Project.
The hour-long walk is free and focuses on bright red posters on buildings - each with a photo of a person who lives or works there, and a bit of their personal story.
AAU says the stories put a face on the people who are the lifeblood of the neighborhood which is so much more than just restaurants.
Asian Americans United - Our Chinatown Project Walking Tour | Facebook | Instagram
1023 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
215-925-1538