Asian Americans United walking tour showcases Chinatown neighborhood

AAU says the stories put a face on the people who are the lifeblood of the neighborhood that is so much more than just restaurants.

AAU says the stories put a face on the people who are the lifeblood of the neighborhood that is so much more than just restaurants.

AAU says the stories put a face on the people who are the lifeblood of the neighborhood that is so much more than just restaurants.

AAU says the stories put a face on the people who are the lifeblood of the neighborhood that is so much more than just restaurants.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Asian Americans United is a non-profit founded almost 40 years ago to help immigrant communities develop self-leadership.

Programs include a school, a summer youth program, voting and citizenship assistance, a community garden, and much more.

The group founded the annual Mid-Autumn Festival that occurs every year during that holiday in Chinese culture.

A current 'living art installation' is a walking tour through the neighborhood where AAU is based - the Our Chinatown Project.

The hour-long walk is free and focuses on bright red posters on buildings - each with a photo of a person who lives or works there, and a bit of their personal story.

AAU says the stories put a face on the people who are the lifeblood of the neighborhood which is so much more than just restaurants.

Asian Americans United - Our Chinatown Project Walking Tour | Facebook | Instagram

1023 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123

215-925-1538