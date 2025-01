Authorities investigating shooting near University of Delaware STAR campus

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting near the University of Delaware.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Sunday in a parking lot area between the University of Delaware STAR campus and the Newark train station.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials have not released any other details at this time.

Action News is working to get more details on the shooting.