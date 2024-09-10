Dive crews called after report of Jeep in Schuylkill River in Fairmount Park

This is the 3rd time in less than a month that a vehicle has plunged into the river.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities have responded to a report of a Jeep in the Schuylkill River early Tuesday morning.
It happened around 3 a.m. at Kelly Drive and Brewery Hill Drive in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park section.
Dive crews were called to the scene to assist.
No other information has been released at this time.
