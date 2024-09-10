WATCH LIVE

Dive crews called after report of Jeep in Schuylkill River in Fairmount Park

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, September 10, 2024 10:37AM
This is the third time in less than a month that a vehicle has plunged into the river.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities have responded to a report of a Jeep in the Schuylkill River early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. at Kelly Drive and Brewery Hill Drive in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park section.

Dive crews were called to the scene to assist.

ALSO SEE: Vehicle that went into Schuylkill River was accidentally shifted into gear, police say

No other information has been released at this time.

