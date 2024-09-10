This is the 3rd time in less than a month that a vehicle has plunged into the river.

Dive crews called after report of Jeep in Schuylkill River in Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities have responded to a report of a Jeep in the Schuylkill River early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. at Kelly Drive and Brewery Hill Drive in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park section.

Dive crews were called to the scene to assist.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is the third time in less than a month that a vehicle has plunged into the river.