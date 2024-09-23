Bam Margera to remain in jail after being arrested for suspected DUI in Pennsylvania

Reality TV star Bam Margera is back behind bars on claims he violated the conditions of his probation.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bam Margera will remain in jail after the reality TV star was arrested last week on suspicion of DUI.

Margera appeared in court on Monday on claims he violated the conditions of his probation.

A Chester County judge ordered Margera to complete a drug and alcohol evaluation before the judge makes a decision on his case.

Pennsylvania State Police say the 44-year-old was arrested last Monday in Fulton County, Pennsylvania, during a traffic stop on suspicion of DUI. This led to a bench warrant for his arrest in Chester County.

Police responded to a report of a man sitting out front of an ice cream shop in the 7500 block of Great Cove Road in Belfast Township. However, before they arrived, the person allegedly drove off in a black four-door sedan.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle matching that description, which was heading south on Great Cove Rd., and conducted a traffic stop.

Margera was then placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and other violations, police said.

"He's done very well since we were here last. Passed every drug and alcohol evaluation," Margera's attorney William Brennan said.

Lawyers for Margera argued that he had been doing well since he was arrested for assaulting his brother and threatening to kill his family at his Philadelphia-area home, as well as the public intoxication incident in Randor last year.

They said it was a recent relapse that led him to his most recent run-in with the law.

"You've got to take the positive out of any negative. For Bam, he's taken a lot of good steps forward. There's one step back and we're going to keep making sure he goes forward," said attorney Michael Van Der Veen.

The Chester County judge expressed concerns over Margera's previous DUI arrest in California back in 2018, which he said was his reason for holding the former star for evaluation. Until then, the judge says he was unwilling to release Margera and give him any opportunity to get behind a wheel and potentially kill somebody.

His lawyers tell Action News that Margera is looking forward to getting his life back on track.

"Everybody in the courtroom is interested in his help, but he his too. He's interested in getting better. He's interested in getting this case behind him and we're going to make sure that happens," Van Der Veen said.