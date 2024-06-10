Battleship NJ set to return to Camden after dry dock | Here's how you can be aboard

Battleship NJ set to return to Camden after dry dock | Here's how you can be aboard

Battleship NJ set to return to Camden after dry dock | Here's how you can be aboard

Battleship NJ set to return to Camden after dry dock | Here's how you can be aboard

Battleship NJ set to return to Camden after dry dock | Here's how you can be aboard

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Battleship New Jersey will return to Camden next week after nearly three months' worth of upgrades at the Philadelphia Navy Yard.

The historic ship is set to depart the Navy Yard on Friday and will dock in Paulsboro for six days before heading home to Camden on June 20.

SEE ALSO: Battleship New Jersey moves to location where it will be dry docked for maintenance

Battleship New Jersey moves to location where it will be dry docked for maintenance

Limited tickets are available to ride aboard the ship for both legs of this journey.

But they're not cheap-- each ticket costs approximately $3,000. Click here to learn more.