Best Memorial Day exclusive deals from Nolah, Cozy Earth and more

This week on 'It's a Big Deal,' ABC anchors Ryan Field and Dani Beckstrom are exploring the best exclusive Memorial Day sales from brands we love.

This week on 'It's a Big Deal,' ABC anchors Ryan Field and Dani Beckstrom are exploring the best exclusive Memorial Day sales from brands we love. Shop top products from Nolah, Cozy Earth and more, for a limited time only.

Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth is offering an ABC exclusive 35% off sitewide. This includes their super soft bamboo pajama set, made with breathability in mind. You can also shop the cooling diamond knit blanket or one of Cozy Earth's various top-rated bed sets, which include some of the softest cooling sheets ever made. Even the ever-popular waffle bathrobe is currently on sale. Shop the whole site for 35% off, for a limited time only.

35% off Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set $220.35

$339 Use promo code ABCNEWS Shop now at Cozy Earth

35% off Cozy Earth Bamboo Pant $84.50

$130 Use promo code ABCNEWS Shop now at Cozy Earth

35% off Cozy Earth Diamond Knit Blanket $122.85

$189 Use promo code ABCNEWS Shop now at Cozy Earth

Made in Cookware

Crafted with precision and quality materials, Made In Cookware delivers exceptional performance in the kitchen. From pots and pans to knives and utensils, they have it all.

Right now, everything from their non-stick pans to their Dutch ovens is 25% off.

15% off Made In Cookware Stainless Clad Frying Pan $109

$129 Shop now at Made In Cookware

25% off Made In Cookware Knife Set $399

$535 Shop now at Made In Cookware

41% off Made In Cookware Carbon Steel Griddle $139

$238 Shop now at Made In Cookware

Nolah Mattress

Now, another ABC exclusive discount with Noah mattresses. Engineered for comfort and sustainability, Noah mattresses provide the perfect balance of support and pressure relief for a restful night's sleep. Here we have the brand's top-rated bed sheets, latex pillow and chunky knit weighted blanket, all designed to improve your quality of sleep. Get 35% off sitewide, and an additional $50 off any mattress, for ABC viewers only.

37% off Nolah Nolah Evolution 15 $1574

$2499 additional $50 off with code ABC50 Shop now at Nolah

23% off Nolah Tencel Sateen Sheet Set $129

$169 Shop now at Nolah

25% off Nolah Chunky Knit Weighted Blanket $149

$199 Shop now at Nolah

Hisense

Upgrade your home entertainment with the Hisense 55-inch U8 series 2024 TV. Immerse yourself in stunning picture quality and crystal-clear sound for the ultimate viewing experience. It's compatible with Alexa, comes with a game mode and has Google TV built-in for all your streaming needs. Buy it now for just $799, the first time this product has been on sale ever.

27% off Amazon Hisense 55-Inch Class U8 Series $799.99

$1099.99 Shop now at Amazon

