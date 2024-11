Bicyclist critically hurt after being struck by driver in Philadelphia's Kensington section

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A bicyclist is fighting for his life as Philadelphia police question the driver who hit him.

The crash happened on Frankford Avenue at East Hagert Street in Kensington, just after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

So far, no charges have been filed.

The victim is in the hospital in critical condition.