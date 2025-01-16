Bodycam video shows Easttown Township officers rescuing dogs from icy pond

EASTTOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police officers in Easttown Township, Chester County jumped into action last week to rescue two dogs that were stranded in an icy pond.

Bodycam shows how the officers waded out into that chilly water to get the dogs out.

The rescue happened on January 10 near Waynesbrooke Road.

"We are grateful for the teamwork and compassion that made this rescue possible. A big thank you to everyone involved in ensuring the safety of these two furry friends," police said in a statement.

