Boy injured after being struck by NJ Transit bus in Philadelphia's Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A boy was injured after he was struck by a NJ Transit bus in Philadelphia's Center City.

It happened just after 9 a.m. on Monday at 6th and Market streets, near the Independence Visitor Center.

NJ Transit says the bus on the 317 line had just departed from its origin at 6th and Race streets to begin its route to Asbury Park when the boy was struck.

Chopper 6 was over the scene, where it appears the bus was turning right onto Market Street from 6th Street.

No one was on the bus at the time of the incident.

The boy, who police say is about 10 years old, was taken to a nearby hospital and is being treated for a broken foot.

The bus driver was not injured.

Police are investigating.