New Hope - Lambertville Bridge to be closed 2 weeks for repairs

NEW HOPE, Pa. (WPVI) -- The New Hope - Lambertville Bridge will be closed for the next two weeks as crews make important repairs.

The work to permanently repair a deteriorated structural connection started Monday.

The issue was discovered over the summer.

The work was scheduled for now because vehicle and pedestrian volumes are at their lowest.

Officials expect the bridge to reopen by January 27 assuming there are no weather-related delays.

The bridge connects the towns of New Hope, Pennsylvania and Lambertville, New Jersey.

