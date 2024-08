Bruce Springsteen gives surprise performance during Zach Bryan concert in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There was an incredible surprise at the Zach Bryan concert in Philadelphia on Wednesday night!

None other than Bruce Springsteen showed up to perform with him at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly.

The Boss performed two songs with the country star, including Bryan's song "Sandpaper" and his own classic song "Atlantic City."

This was Zach Bryan's second night of performances at The Linc as part of his "Quittin Time Tour."