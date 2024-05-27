Bruce Springsteen postpones several concerts in Europe due to vocal issues

Bruce Springsteen postpones several concerts in Europe due to vocal issues

Bruce Springsteen postpones several concerts in Europe due to vocal issues

Bruce Springsteen postpones several concerts in Europe due to vocal issues

Bruce Springsteen postpones several concerts in Europe due to vocal issues

Bruce Springsteen is postponing more shows due to vocal issues.

Springsteen had to cancel Saturday's show in Marseille, France.

One of the most celebrated rock musicians in the modern era, Springsteen is known for hits like "Born in the U.S.A.," "Streets of Philadelphia" and "Born to Run," among many others.

His doctor has directed the New Jersey rockstar to rest his voice for at least 10 days.

"Following yesterday's postponement in Marseille due to vocal issues, further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days," read an announcement on the singer's official Instagram page, adding that he was "recuperating comfortably" and new show dates would be "announced shortly."

Springsteen and his E-Street Band are expected to resume his usual European stadium tour on June 12 in Madrid, Spain.

He's scheduled to perform at Citizens Bank Park on August 21 and 23.

Those dates were set after Springsteen took six months off due to peptic ulcer disease.

CNNW contributed to this post.