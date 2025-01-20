Busy snowy Sunday for hundreds of PennDOT crews and residents removing snow, ice

MALVERN, Pa (WPVI) -- Residents in Malvern are celebrating an Eagles win with some shoveling.

Heather Stevenson said this is her third session.

"I'm having an easy time shoveling right now because my adrenaline is still pumping. As you probably saw, the last 3 minutes was nail-biting," said Heather Stevenson from Malvern.

"It's a great way to come out, clean off the car," said Vito Heck from Malvern.

Meanwhile, crews are clearing and salting the snow-covered roads on South Warren Avenue and across the Delaware Valley.

"It's coming down heavy, so they're keeping up with it," said Heck.

PennDOT said over 430 trucks are out across the 5 counties with more than 90,000 tons of salt stockpiled.

In West Chester Borough, inches of snow and slush piled up on the ground.

It posed some problems for travelers:

"Just gotta avoid the back roads because they're bad," said James Falls from Oxford. "Basically down to one lane (and) pretty backed up. There's a couple of accidents."

"Pretty slippery," said Jhaniyah Newton-Ridgeway from West Chester. "I've been trying to take my time. I came out to get a snack - definitely worth it. If you don't have to go out, stay in the house."

The snow isn't the only concern for crews, but also the freezing temperatures that could create layers of ice.

"It's definitely important to make sure it's all cleaned up correctly, so it doesn't refreeze and cause problems that's way," said Max Phipps who works for Froio's Lawn and Landscape.

PennDOT and West Chester Borough officials advise people to stay home, so they can make the streets easy to navigate.

"We ask you to stay home for many reasons; for your safety number one," said Dave March who is the West Chester Borough Police and Fire public information officer. "But also, for the safety of our emergency responders who are responding to calls to help people in need, and our snow plows who are doing a job of plowing snow and salting."

PennDOT said if you must travel, give yourself extra time and allow plenty of space between you and other vehicles.

Also, a snow emergency is in effect for Malvern, West Chester Borough, Downingtown and Philadelphia.